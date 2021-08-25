Lee Johnson reveals when he hopes to have Lee Burge back for Sunderland

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge

Burge was withdrawn from the starting XI during the warm up ahead of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday after suffering a minor leg injury, and was absent from the squad as the Black Cats booked their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Sunderland have been monitoring the transfer market for a potential goalkeeping addition in the final week of the summer window, but Burge’s injury is not so serious to add another layer to any decision on that front.

“I don’t think Lee’s too bad, it was just a bit early for him,” Johnson said

"It’s just being extra cautious really. Patto was always going to play in this game anyway, so we didn’t feel it was right to risk it, whether it be from the bench or from the start.”

An injury to first-choice U23 goalkeeper Jacob Carney meant that youngster Harrison Bond was handed a place in the senior matchday squad for the first time as the Black Cats beat Blackpool 3-2.

The U23s have fielded trialist and former Everton youngster Jack McIntyre in their last two league fixtures, and he was also part of the warm up on Saturday.

Sunderland have offered McIntyre a contract but it is currently unsigned and as such, he is not elgible.

West Ham United loanee Frederik Alves was withdrawn with fifteen minutes to play on Tuesday night, but Johnson does not believe he has picked up a serious injury.