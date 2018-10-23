Leeds United starlet could earn new deal if he helps destroy Sunderland tonight

Mallik Wilks is on the verge of signing a new Leeds United contract - and any deal could be cemented should he help take down Sunderland this evening.

Wilks, who signed for Doncaster Rovers on a six-month loan deal in July, has featured in each of the club's 14 League One appearances so far with eyes of increasing his goal tally when the Black Cats visit South Yorkshire.

The 19-year-old marked his move to the Keepmoat Stadium with two goals in two games before he admitted complacency led to just the same amount of goals from his next 12 outings.

Netting the second in Donny's thrilling 3-3 draw with Gillingham on Saturday, Wilks has impressed manager Grant McCann for several reasons - and ultimately has made Leeds act to secure his long term future.

When asked if McCann was looking to extend his loan deal alongside Herbie Kane and Jermaine Anderson, he said: "Yes - definitely on two of them.

"But, again, there’s different things that we have to go through. Both Mallik and Herbie are in the middle of sorting out new deals with their parent clubs.

"I think I’ve touched on this before, as long as the goalposts don’t change for us - because I think we’ve done well for them - then we will extend. We want to extend the both of them because we feel they’ve added real quality to us.

"They both love it here. But there’s other things we have to worry about first. I mean, they have to sort their own end out as well. I think everybody’s on the same page, I really do. So again, it’s just about the timing of it."

There are perhaps fears that McCann could lose Wilks when his initial loan spell is up in January.

Rising to the occasion against Sunderland, who are saw as one of the biggest clubs in League One, would only bring more positive attention on the youngster.

"He was probably a bit stop-start at Accrington," admitted McCann.

"He was in the team, he was out of the team. Here he’s a lot more games than he’s been used to. With that comes indifference in performance sometimes, but on the whole I think he’s been outstanding, Mallik.

"He’s got five goals now (in all competitions), so we’re really pleased with his progress and he’s getting better all the time."