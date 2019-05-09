Liverpool offer inspiration as Sunderland handed TRIPLE boost: Jack Ross offers pre-Portsmouth updates Sunderland boss Jack Ross faced the press ahead of the play-off semi-final with Portsmouth - and offered some key updates. Scroll down and click through the pages to see what Ross had to say in the broadcast section of his press conference: 1. How are the squad feeling ahead of the play-offs? "We're looking forward to it. When you enter the play-offs you understand the prize at stake as a group I think they're really looking forward to it." jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Is he worried by the performances of late? "The only one I was worried about was Southend. Prior to that it had been a frustrating run for us because the performances in the main had been pretty good." jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Is the Sunderland boss feeling the pressure? "You live with stress and pressure every day. We've had a season where if we don't win the criticism is there. You become accustomed to it." jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. A triple injury boost for the Black Cats "We are pretty much at full strength. Aiden has benefited in the break we've given him. Lee and George had some minor issues but they'll be fine." jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3