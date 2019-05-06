Liverpool skipper and ex-Sunderland ace opens up on Manchester City title battle, Barcelona clash and texting Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers

The intense battle for the Premier League title will go to the wire and ex-Sunderland midfielder and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is relishing the challenge.

Liverpool top the table with 94 points following their dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle United, with Manchester City playing their game in hand at home to Leicester City tonight.

Henderson admits the fierce battle for top spot has been good for the neutral and says his Liverpool side has ‘given everything’ this campaign.

Remarkably, Liverpool could end up with 97 points this season and still not win the league, a sign of how fierce the battle with Manchester City has been.

Former Sunderland academy product Henderson said: “It is big moments every week and we have kept this race going right to the last game. And you never know what can happen in football. We just focus on winning games and we’ll just see what happens.

“That was a big moment for us because we wanted to come here [to Newcastle] and win and take it to the last game which we’ve now managed to do. I’m delighted for the lads.

“Delighted. They deserved that, not only for what they gave but for what they’ve given all season. We have given everything all season.

“We deserve something at the end of it, we’ve just got to keep going, keep fighting right to the last minute and see what happens.

“I suppose it’s good for the neutral! To be fair to us, it’s been a great challenge. City are a great team but so are we. We’ve competed right to the very end. Whoever gets it will deserve it.

“From our point of view, we couldn’t have done any more. It’s going to the last game and we need to finish on a high at Anfield and then pray that something, a miracle, can happen.

“We’re enjoying every week fighting and performing and playing the way we’re playing. We’ve given everything. I couldn’t have asked any more of the lads. Everyone has been fantastic. It’s one more game to come in the Premier League and hopefully not just one more in the “Champions League. It will be difficult on Tuesday, we just have to perform like we can, finish on a high and you never know what will happen.”

Liverpool host Barcelona at Anfield in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, looking to overcome a 3-0 first leg deficit.

Henderson admits the Liverpool squad will have one eye on the game at the Etihad this evening.

He added: “We’ve got a game on Tuesday, a big game and we’ll have to focus on that, but I’m sure we’ll watch it. The lads will watch the game. Yeah, like I say, pray for a miracle.”

Asked whether he’ll be sending former boss Brendan Rodgers a text, he added: “No! Well, maybe. I’ll think about it!

“I’m sure Leicester, who are a great team, will go and give everything, like you saw from Newcastle.

“I’m sure Brighton will, I’m sure Wolves will. That’s football, everyone wants to win, no matter what stage of the season you’re at. Everyone wants to cause an upset, so hopefully there are another couple of twists and turns to come.”