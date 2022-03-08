Johnson was sacked late on in January following a 6-0 thrashing away from home to Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Sunderland then took their time over appointing Johnson’s successor but eventually settled on Alex Neil after talks with Grant McCann, Roy Keane, Sabri Lamouchi and Neil Warnock.

Speaking to supporters groups, Louis-Dreyfus spoke about the reasoning behind the switch from Johnson to Neil and the financials involved.

The minutes, released on Monday evening, read: “Kyril Louis-Dreyfus confirmed the main objective is to be promoted at the end of the season.

"It would have been easier and cheaper to keep the previous head coach and believes that the new head coach gives the club a better chance for promotion.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman – the man responsible for the footballing strategy at the club – also spoke on the record to fans regarding the club’s recent poor run of form and revealed investment in the infrastructure at Sunderland.

“Success must be earned. Kristjaan Speakman said it is easy for confidence to be affected by a poor performance, just as a good performance/result can create momentum.

“There has been considerable investment at Eppleton, required for both Ladies’ and U23s’ teams. Steve Davison is disappointed with attendances and the club would like to get more supporters attending games.