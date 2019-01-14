Luton Town decline to appeal Danny Hylton's red card at Sunderland

Luton Town will not appeal Danny Hylton's red card against Sunderland.

The Hatters' striker saw red for an alleged elbow on Jack Baldwin during the second half of the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

And, despite some questions marks over referee Lee Probert's dismissal of the striker, Luton have elected not to challenge the suspension.

Hylton will now face a four-game ban after picking up what was his fifth red card during his stint at Kenilworth Road.

Ex-Sunderland striker Mick Harford admitted it was a difficult decision but, after observing video footage, he felt the club were left with no choice.

“We were debating it, long over the last few days, whether to appeal," he told Luton Today.

“It’s got to be a clear error by the referee to get Danny off this one and it’s just not conclusive in any way.

“All the angles we’ve looked at, it’s not conclusive and we don’t want to run the risk of Danny getting an extra game for a frivolous appeal, so we just believe it’s the best way forward.

“We’ll have to cope without Danny, he’s a key player for us and he’s going to be a big miss.”

Sunderland, however, will appeal the red card shown to Chris Maguire.

The Black Cats' attacker was dismissed after appearing to stamp on Luton defender Alan McCormack - but the club have today launched an appeal against that decision.

Speaking after the game, Ross said: "Chris Maguire - the fourth official tells me that he was sent off for a stamp, which he didn’t do.

“I’ve not a discussion with the club but having watched it, I would expect to [appeal it].

“What I’ve seen and what the fourth official has told me, it doesn’t marry up.

“When you watch it you will see where I am coming from."