Jones claimed The Hatters were decimated by a sickness bug ahead of last Sunday’s match at Vicarage Road, with Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry and Dan Potts all unavailable. Captain Sonny Bradley was also replaced at half-time.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of the Sunderland match, Jones said: “Anyone that isn’t available today won’t play on Saturday, we can’t take that kind of risk. We have people back now, we have one or two back from injury so we’re in a stronger position.”

Luton midfielder Fred Onyedinma also missed the Watford match with an injury and remains a doubt for this weekend’s fixture.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has previously struggled with injuries after missing Luton’s play-off matches last season.

“After the Norwich game, he had a bit of a groin issue,” replied Jones when asked about Onyedinma. “We’re assessing him daily to see if he’s going to be available to really impact on a Championship match.

"We won’t risk him, we risked him last time away at Fulham, he came back from a groin injury and then inadvertently tweaked his hamstring which kept him out of the play-off games. It’s a precaution, but we’ll have to see how he responds.”

Luton will be backed by a sell-out crowd when they face Sunderland at Kenilworth Road, with Jones looking for a response following the Watford result.

“Everything we are about we didn’t do and that is really tough and hard to take,” he added. “I don’t mind talking about it because at the end of the day it becomes an elephant in the room.

“It is a performance we were apologetic for and a performance that we will be working extremely hard never to repeat, not just against Watford but against anyone. It was an inept performance and categorically different from the two which came before it, which resulted in six points.”