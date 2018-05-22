Martin Bain talks about his 'testing period' at Sunderland after being made redundant

Martin Bain has opened up about his testing time at Sunderland after departing the Stadium of Light,

The Scot has left the club following the takeover of Stewart Donald as the position of CEO was made redundant.

Formerly of Rangers and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Bain was appointed in 2016 to replace the outgoing Margaret Byrne.

During his time on Wearside, the Black Cats suffered back-to-back relegations which sees the club preparing for third tier football for the first time in 30 years.

And new owner Donald has taken the opportunity to reshuffle the club's backroom staff, with Bain's departure one which was widely expected.

The 50-year-old has wished the new owners all the best for their time in charge of the club, and spoke about the difficult time he had at the Stadium of Light.

Bain said: "My position of CEO at Sunderland AFC has been made redundant and I will be leaving the club with immediate effect.

"I wish the new owners and those involved with the club moving forward well for the future.

"During the last two years, I have had the honour and pleasure of working alongside a dedicated and passionate group of staff, who have nothing but the best interests of the club at their core.

"I am hugely appreciative of the steadfast support they have given me and I truly hope that they get to enjoy happier times.

"It has been a testing period personally in exceptionally difficult circumstances and I sincerely wish for a brighter future for the club and its supporters."

Donald added: "We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Martin for all of his efforts during his time at the club and in particular for his work during the takeover process, which we very much appreciate.

"We wish him well for the future."