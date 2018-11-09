Martin O'Neill reveals whether Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady still has international future

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has revealed Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady could still force his way back into his plans.

The winger, who scored twice in last weekend';s 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, was left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for next week’s double-header against Northern Ireland and Denmark.

But former Sunderland boss O'Neill hasn't ruled out a return at some stage for the wideman who has 92 international caps since making his debut in 2004.

O'Neill admits while McGeady wasn't on his radar for the upcoming round of international fixtures, he admits he may still have something to offer in future.

McGeady has scored three goals in nine Sunderland appearances this term after returning from injury in mid-September, the winger has netted in consecutive League One games against Southend United and a brace against Plymouth.

"He wasn’t on the radar for this game but I haven’t drawn a line under him," O’Neill told the Irish press.

"It looks like he’s getting back into some sort of shape, so I wouldn’t [rule him out], no.

"I’ve been a big fan of his for a long time but at some stage or another you either have to move on from it or hope that player can come back and he’s not getting any younger at the end of it all.

"Nice to see that he’s scoring a couple of goals but if you ask me have I drawn a line under his international career, he may well choose not to play any more, I don’t know.

"Hopefully he hasn’t thought about that because you never know, hopefully if he comes back and has a roaring spell over the next couple of months, I don’t think I’m in a position to dismiss anybody like that."