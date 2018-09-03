Neil Fox in profile: Sunderland's newest director - and Stewart Donald's 'right hand man'

Sunderland have announced that Neil Fox has joined the board of directors at the Stadium of Light as owner Stewart Donald continues his transformation of the club.

Fox has been a long-standing colleague of Donald's, with the pair having previously worked together on a number of projects.

The duo are currently shareholders in a joint venture - Foxdons Ltd - which, according to Companies House, has interests in 'other letting and operating of own or leased real estate'.

Donald also previously appointed Fox as a director at Eastleigh - with Companies House indicating that he acted as the company secretary - while it is also understood that Fox held shares in Bridle Insurance, one of Donald's primary business interests.

The Sunderland owner has been full of praise for Fox, whom he has previously described as his 'right-hand man'.

Speaking at an Eastleigh Fans' Forum in 2012, Donald said: "I have worked in the Insurance industry for 16 years, after a year I bought Bridle and I gave four or five of the guys who came with me a share of the company and they were all offered to stay and were offered a nice package.

"As a reward, I gave them a share in Bridle, Neil (Fox) was one of those and he owns 15% of Bridle.

"I set up another company and that is the company that owns 51% of the shares and that is everyone that works at Bridle, in essence Neil is my right hand man in Bridle and will be involved with the club but the funds are mine."

Fox is the latest appointment to Sunderland's new-look board, and joins Donald, Charlie Methven, Angela Lowes, Juan Sartori and Tony Davison at the top table.