Newcastle United scout AC Milan striker ahead of January transfer window

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on AC Milan - and former Sunderland forward - Fabio Borini, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has made just 11 appearances, scoring one goal, for the Italian giants this season and faces an uncertain future at Milan.

Reports in Italy claim Rafa Benitez is a fan of the former Sunderland striker and has been keeping tabs on his situation.

A report by Tutto Mercato Web claims: "The former Sunderland striker could end up in England for a new chapter of his career.

"He is liked by the Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, who has carried out checks in recent weeks without making an offer.

"If they were to get offers, Milan is not excluding a departure."

Borini left Sunderland, initially on a loan deal, in the summer of 2017 following relegation from the Premier League. His permanent deal confirmed at the end of the last campaign, with Sunderland securing around £5million for the striker.

Borini joined Sunderland from Liverpool in 2015, having earlier spent a successful loan spell with the Black Cats.

However, he failed to live up to expectations in his two seasons after joining permanently, with Sunderland relegated from the Premier League.

He scored the goal which put Sunderland ahead in the 2014 League Cup final against Manchester City, but the Wearsiders went on to lose the game 3-1.

Borini has previously played for Chelsea, Swansea, Parma, Roma and Liverpool.