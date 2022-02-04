Next Sunderland manager: Roy Keane reacts after talks with club chiefs
Roy Keane has hinted he could return to management in the next few days following talks with Sunderland over the vacant manager’s job.
Keane is the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers to replace Lee Johnson, and is known to have strong support within the club.
Sunderland have spoken to multiple other candidates over the last two days, including Grant McCann and Alex Neil.
Keane was asked about recent reports while appearing as a pundit on ITV ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.
With a big smile on his face, Keane said: “I’ve made it clear over the last few years that I’d like to go back as a manager.
"But of course the club has to want you, you have to want to go the club and just as important, the contract has to be right.
“We’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”