Portsmouth defender issues play-off warning, Sunderland's injury blow plus Charlton's timely boost: League One weekend preview
We're down to the final round of fixtures in League One - and there's plenty to play for at both ends of the third tier.
We take a closer look at what to keep an eye on this weekend, with the league title, play-off spots and relegation places still to be decided.
1. Game of the weekend: Southend v Sunderland
The Black Cats will be keen to finish on a high following a shock defeat at Fleetwood on Tuesday. Southend have even more to play for and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.
2. An injury blow for the Wearsiders
Sunderland boss Jack Ross confirmed winger Aiden McGeady will miss the clash with a foot injury. Forward Charlie Wyke could return to the side after sitting out the Fleetwood defeat.
3. It's tight at the bottom
A win would ensure Southend, managed by Kevin Bond, would beat the drop. However, just three points separate 19th-place AFC Wimbledon and 23rd-place Scunthorpe.
4. It's a huge clash at Adams Park
Both Plymouth and Scunthorpe are in the drop zone ahead of the final day. A win for either side could see them survive, while the loser will be relegated from the third tier.
