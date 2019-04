There are some key fixtures in the battle for the top two and the play-offs, and Sunderland's fate could be decided this weekend. Scroll down and click through the pages as we preview what looks set to be a dramatic few days in League One:

1. Game of the weekend: Sunderland v Portsmouth A clash which could have huge ramifications on the promotion race sees the sides currently sat third and fourth face-off. Both teams are in desperate need of a win, which could make this one a classic.

2. Portsmouth handed pre-Sunderland boost Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett could be handed a pre-match boost after it was confirmed that midfielder Dion Donohue could form part of the travelling squad after a spell out through injury.

3. Selection headaches for Jack Ross Sunderland have been handed injury boosts of their own, with the likes of Adam Matthews and Dylan McGeouch returning to training. They could hand Ross some real selection headaches.

4. Luton Town could seal the title Victory over Burton Albion, coupled with Portsmouth and Barnsley failing to win, could hand the Hatters the title. It would be a remarkable achievement in what is their first year back in the third tier.

