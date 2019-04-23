Portsmouth rocked by striker injury ahead of Sunderland game but James Vaughan tipped to star

Portsmouth have been hit by the news that Omar Bogle is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The frontman missed Pompey's 2-1 win over Coventry City yesterday as they leapfrogged Sunderland into third spot in League One.

James Vaughan flopped at Sunderland

Bogle is unlikely to feature in the final three fixtures, starting with the huge promotion clash at the Stadium of Light this weekend, after hurting himself at Burton a few days ago.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: “He’s got a knee and ankle injury after making a tackle, and he’s on crutches at the moment. There’s a quite a bit of swelling.

“It will certainly be a week or two before it settles down, but it does look like his regular season is over.”

Bogle, who has scored four goals since moving to Fratton Park on loan from Cardiff in January, could return for the play-offs should Pompey not gain automatic promotion.

‘Maybe, maybe (he could be fit for the play-offs)," added Jackett.

‘We’re just waiting for the swelling to go down but playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, it looks tough to envisage him in any of those games."

His injury could hand ex-Sunderland striker James Vaughan a chance to shine against his old club on Saturday.

Vaughan impressed from the bench against Coventry, and Jackett told The News: "James has wanted the chance and has been slightly unlucky.

"There has been good goalscoring from from Oli Hawkins and Omar Bogle at different times.

"James is slightly different to those two which, at times as a manager, you have to give defenders something different to think about.

"It’s not that one player is better than the other, just sometimes a compliment.

"But he is a hugely-experienced player and he made good contribution in the second half.

"He took his chance and I felt he made a good contribution."