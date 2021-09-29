The Black Cats are top of League One following a 5-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are down in 13th place after a mixed start under head coach Danny Cowley.

But the Blues have been handed an injury blow with midfielder Miguel Azeez is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining a groin strain in training.

Danny Cowley

Following Portsmouth’s 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion, Danny Cowley confirmed that the 19-year-old had suffered an injury to his groin.

Indeed, the midfielder underwent a scan on the day of the match.