Portsmouth suffer injury blow ahead of Sunderland League One clash
Pompey have received an injury blow ahead of Sunderland’s visit to Fratton Park in League One on Saturday.
The Black Cats are top of League One following a 5-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
Portsmouth, meanwhile, are down in 13th place after a mixed start under head coach Danny Cowley.
But the Blues have been handed an injury blow with midfielder Miguel Azeez is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining a groin strain in training.
Following Portsmouth’s 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion, Danny Cowley confirmed that the 19-year-old had suffered an injury to his groin.
Indeed, the midfielder underwent a scan on the day of the match.
The Arsenal loanee will definitely be absent for the clash with table-toppers Sunderland on Saturday.