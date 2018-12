From contract talks to Portsmouth preparations, Ross address a host of subjects ahead of the trip to Fratton Park in what could prove to be an important fixture in the League One title race. Scroll down and click through the pages to find out the key talking points from the press conference and the Scot's thoughts on a range of subjects:

1. Jack Ross on Portsmouth's form "What Portsmouth have done has been fantastic, to lead the table so long and be consistent. They have been strong in terms of their results" pa Buy a Photo

2. Will the trip to Fratton Park define the season? "I think it's like all games. Individually, they're not going to define the season unless it's the final game of the season and the outcome of that will determine where you finish." pa Buy a Photo

3. Sunderland boss on Maja and Gooch contract talks "I would be hopeful that they will both remain at the club, and if they are remaining then we should know sooner rather than later." jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Ross on January transfer plans "I don't envisage, or want to do, too much. If we can strengthen in one, possibly two areas, we'll do that. I'm conscious that we did a lot of work in the summer and rebuilt the squad." jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more