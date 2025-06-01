There are some eye-catching options that are set to become free agents this summer.

Sunderland are facing a big summer in the transfer market as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

The Black Cats are riding on the crest of a wave after their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United as a late goal from Tommy Watson brought an end to the club’s eight-year absence from the top flight of English football. There is no doubt head coach Regis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will hope to add to the Sunderland squad as they prepare to take on the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United in the Premier League once again next season.

There will be numerous challenges throughout a summer transfer window that feels like a crucial one for the vast majority of the clubs the Black Cats will compete alongside next season and there could be a need for Sunderland to look for alternative options. The free agent market could provide some value for money and there are a number of eye-catching options said to become available as their contracts with their current clubs come to an end.

10 free agents Sunderland could sign ahead of their return to the Premier League

Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

An admittedly costly option despite the England international becoming a free agent this summer. Calvert-Lewin would command sizeable wages and would be an ambitious target. However, he would provide an experienced head in a largely unexperienced crop of strikers.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters endured a difficult season with Southampton as his time as a Saint came to a close with a disappointing relegation back into the Championship. Now a free agent, Walker-Peters would be a useful addition to Sunderland’s defensive ranks and would provide an option on either side of the back four.

Victor Lindelof

Another experienced option, the Sweden international is set to leave Manchester United after what has been an awful season for the 13-time Premier League champions. Lindelof is still only 30 and he could well move on from the poor end to his time at Old Trafford if he was to work under the right manager.

Aaron Cresswell

The left-back brought an end to his 11-year stay with West Ham United earlier this month after making 369 appearances since joining the Hammers from Ipswich Town during the summer of 2014. Now 35, the three-times capped England international would be another short-term option but could provide plenty of experience and guidance for the Black Cats youngsters.

Danny Ings

Another departure from West Ham and another experienced player that may feel he still has a point to prove. The former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker has struggled for game-time with the Hammers and will now look for a new club. A fit, firing and motivated Ings could provide a useful option at the top end of the pitch.

Michael Keane

Getty Images

Keane has made 230 appearances during his eight-year stay with Everton and can boast over 250 appearances in the Premier League after initially plying his trade in the top flight with Burnley. The centre-back also has international experience after earning 12 England caps earlier in his career. Still only 32, Keane could be a shrewd addition at the heart of the Black Cats defence.

Tom Cairney

Although it has not yet been confirmed Cairney will leave the Cottagers, the experienced midfielder did appear to be saying goodbye to Fulham supporters after their final game of the Premier League season. The twice-capped Scotland international will hope for more game-time at his next club after making just three starts during the season.

Jonny Evans

An emotional return to Wearside to round off a remarkable career? It’s seems like a long shot but Sunderland’s promotion into the top flight means it is not as unlikely as it once seemed. Evans spent two loan spells with the Black Cats and was part of the Championship-winning side in 2007 and has spoken fondly of his time on Wearside. Another short-term option but one that could benefit Le Bris’ young side as they embark on their Premier League adventure.

Ben Mee

Mee has provided impressive service to Burnley and Brentford after making over 270 Premier League appearances over the last decade. The 35-year-old centre-back is set to leave the Bees this summer after a three-year stint with Thomas Frank’s side and will look for a new club this summer.

Jamie Vardy

Getty Images

The former England striker brought down the curtain on his eventful stay with Leicester City earlier this month by scoring his 200th goal in 500 appearances for the Foxes. Vardy has already spoken out about not wishing to drop into the Championship after he was linked with a move to second tier newcomers Wrexham. Sunderland’s promotion could well make them a candidate to extend the striker’s Premier League career.