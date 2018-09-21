Premier League rumours: Newcastle United fans consider potential Rafa Benitez replacement | Manchester United eye double swoop | Updates on Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League match day is just one day away but off the pitch, the rumours and speculation keeps on coming.

Today's reports see one site consider a Newcastle United life without Rafa Benitez by asking fans whether they'd welcome a certain Championship manager should the Spaniard do the unthinkable and leave St James's Park.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a double swoop while there are updates on Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Here's the Premier League rumour mill in full:

According to a poll by Transfer Tavern, most Newcastle United fans would welcome Brentford manager Dean Smith should Rafa Benitez ever leave St James's Park. The poll asked whether fans would take Smith as a potential replacement with 65% of the votes saying yes. (Transfer Tavern)

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Hertha Berlin's Germany Under-21 midfielder Arne Maier, 19. (Sport Bild)

United, meanwhile, have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Scouts were sent to watch the 22-year-old Netherlands international against France earlier this month. (Sun)

READ MORE: Matt Ritchie reveals what REALLY happened between him and Jamaal Lascelles at Newcastle

Paul Pogba has thanked Jose Mourinho for keeping faith in him. (Metro)

Manchester City and Liverpool suffer the worst European hangovers, according to a study by Press Association. It looked at how the Premier League 'Big Six' Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, City, Manchester United and Tottenham in matches after European night. (PA via Daily Mail)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he faces the sack after his side's run of poor form. (Mirror) Meanwhile, Pochettino claims Hugo Lloris' thigh injury is down to the stress of the Frenchman's drink-drive conviction. (Sun)

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella after Juventus dropped out of the race for the Italy Under-21 international. (Calciomercato)

The Reds are yet to offer James Milner a contract extension at Liverpool. His latest deal expires at the end of next season. (Mail)

READ MORE: Salomon Rondon addresses a ‘difficult’ situation for Newcastle

Meanwhile, Jurgen changed Liverpool's transfer policy to a "quality over quantity" approach in the pursuit of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. (FourFourTwo)

Raul Sanllehi - the new head of football at Arsenal - is hoping to reunite Sevilla's Argentina midfielder Ever Banega with manager Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium. (Sun) Sanllehi is also interested in Boca Juniors forward Cristian Pavon. (football.london)

Leicester City boss Claude Puel is considering handing Harry Maguire a rest as he 'played a lot of games'. (Metro)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha says he was "living in hell" during his time at Manchester United. The 25-year-old made just two league appearances for United in a two-year spell at Old Trafford. (Shortlist)