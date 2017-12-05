Recall for Jason Steele? Sunderland boss reveals goalkeeper will get his chance

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman won’t rule out a return for goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Neither Steele nor fellow summer signing Robbin Ruiter have firmly established themselves as Jordan Pickford's successor this season, with both keepers making a number of high-profile mistakes.

Ruiter made two awful errors against Millwall in front of Coleman’s assistant Kit Symons, but the new boss decided to stick with the Dutchman and was pleased with his display in landing the first clean sheet of the season at Burton Albon.

Coleman said: “Robbin is a lovely guy, big Steeley as well.

“They are really good guys and there is not much to choose between them, but I gave Robbin the chance.

“In the Millwall game he should have done better with the goals that we conceded, he knows that, he was disappointed, but we have to show faith in people.

“That’s what we did and he was very cool, calm, and collected I thought at Burton. He showed good maturity.

“I was very happy with him.”

The 3-1 defeat to Reading, however, has seen the position come under scrutiny again.

Ruiter was beaten at his near post by Modou Barrow’s volley for the crucial second goal and Coleman does think Steele will get an opportunity at some point under his charge.

He said: “Steeley is a good goalkeeper too, he proved that at Blackburn. He has come in here, it is a different environment for him, and it is very tough to choose between them.

“I think they will both get games, if I’m honest. They are both capable.”