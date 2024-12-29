Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland fell to a last-minute defeat in their final fixture of 2024 at Stoke City

Régis Le Bris rued Sunderland’s lack of clinical finishing after watching his side fall to a stoppage-time defeat against Stoke City.

The Black Cats handed the hosts some early chances in the game but then created some huge openings, twice hitting the post before Eliezer Mayenda headed wide from deep inside the Stoke City box. Tom Cannon then capitalised on a late defensive error to earn all three points for his side.

It was the second late goal that Sunderland have conceded in as many games, proving costly as they seek to keep pace with the teams at the top of the Championship.

“Yes it was frustrating, especially the second half,” Le Bris said.

“After they had good momentum, we managed that part then created many chances. We had 22 shots, two hit the post, three good saves. This part of the pitch is still most difficult.

“We have to be very accurate to finish and this afternoon we weren't clinical. At the end it was still possible for them to score and they did. When we analyse the video after we can find many elements. It's a question of connection with the game. We are still a young team with many elements to develop and improve. This part, when we have a long sequence, we can switch off a bit and be a bit disconnected in one, two, three positions and that was the case today.

“We showed the intensity and had a lot of fight but it wasn't enough. It's a question of dynamic. We showed from the beginning we can score from every position, it's not just one player. Wilson was very useful for the team with the way he defended and created space for his teammates. Obviously as a striker you are waiting for this efficiency but sometimes this is not the case.”

Le Bris also confirmed that his decision to drop Patrick Roberts to the bench was purely to guard against the threat of injury with some crucial fixtures lying in wait for the Black Cats.

Roberts has had a heavy workload over the campaign so far and particularly over the hectic festive period, and now seems certain to be restored to the starting XI when Sunderland welcome Sheffield United to the Stadium of Light on New Year’s Day.

“We just felt he needed a rest, yes,” Le Bris said.

“In the past he has had issues with his hamstrings so it just a question of managing his body [over the season]. He did well for the last 25 minutes but we felt it was the right decision today.”

Le Bris added that he expects Chris Rigg to be back in action in around a fortnight after scans showed no serious damage to his ankle: “We just have to wait a couple of weeks, maybe less. We were a bit worried after the game because he stretched his ankle but the scans showed it wasn't damaged at all. It's just a question of pain now, so we'll wait and see.”