Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland conceded a late goal to drop two points against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris admitted that Sunderland were fortunate to earn a point after delivering a poor performance at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats boss also said he and his staff would have to review his team’s habit of conceding late goals. Sunderland fell behind to Ryan Hardie's goal early in the second half, but goals from Wilson Isidor and Trai Hume turned the contest on its head. Nathanael Ogbeta scored a deserved equaliser for Argyle in stoppage time, and they missed some other key chances through the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said his side did not manage the end of the game properly and that it is something that they will have to review.

“In the end, I think we were a bit lucky to win a single point," Le Bris said.

"I think we started well because the first half was okay. Not impressive, but we were faced with a very compact low block and we found some solutions. We didn’t create many chances, so we talked at half-time how we could create more.

“But during the second half, I think we made many mistakes. We opened our shape, and they found solutions to create chances and scored. We came back into the game, but towards the end, they were more direct and we didn’t manage the end of the game properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The late goals is a good question. We tried with three centre halves and Ballard is useful for long balls because he is good in the air. But is not just the first contact, I think we had two, three, four chances to clear the ball for this goal. It's a question I think of, a different part of game and what we needed correct before was maybe technical, the way we move together to create chances. At the end of the game something different is needed and we didn't switch to his. We'll think about and find some solutions for the future, I hope."

Le Bris said he knew there would be a huge improvement from Plymouth after they were beaten 5-0 by Burnley in midweek, and that his team had not been able to step up.

"When you concede five goals in the first half at home, your reaction is this," he said.

"Short block, very compact, very aggressive with no spaces to use. If the team struggles against this block, it then gives positive vibes because you know that there will be an opportunity in a game of 100 minutes. It was not an unusual scenario, it's common. But we didn't face it properly today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said he didn't know if his players had been complacent, but said it was one of many things he would review in the coming week.

He said: "I hope that this wasn't the case but if we didn't play at our best level... maybe we were a little bit tired, is possible. Maybe when you think that the opponent is struggling a lot, you can keep a margin but we know that in this league, you have to be at 100% [every time]. I don't know if this was the case for every player on the pitch, we'll have a post-match review and many conversations about this. I don't know right now on this one."