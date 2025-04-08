Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland team and injury news ahead of tonight’s Championship clash at Norwich City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland travel to Norwich City in the Championship tonight aiming to build on their victory over play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Ahead of the game, in a blow to Regis Le Bris and his SAFC squad, Sunderland look set to be without influential winger Romaine Mundle for a period of time due to a hamstring injury. Le Bris says Sunderland are still waiting to determine the extent of Mundle’s injury but admitted there is a chance he might not play again this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mundle suffered a hamstring injury during the 1-0 win over West Brom, the same hamstring he injured earlier in the season. Sunderland are seeking further opinions on the severity of the current injury but it is clear that they are preparing to be without the 21-year-old for a period of time.

“Romaine has a hamstring injury but we don’t know yet the timeline,” Le Bris said. “We need to seek some further advice from some specialists and so we will have to wait a little bit. It’s possible (his season could be over), we’ll have to make a decision about the situation. It’s not up to us really, we need to specific advice before we can make a specific decision.”

What else did Regis Le Bris say about team news ahead of the trip to Norwich City?

The Sunderland head coach is assessing his options after Romaine Mundle suffered a hamstring injury

Régis Le Bris insists that Tommy Watson still has a part to play between now and the end of the campaign as the club wait on specialist advice regarding Mundle's hamstring injury. Watson agreed a deal to join Brighton this summer last week, in a deal that could net Sunderland in excess of £10 million. Le Bris opted not to use Watson despite Mundle's injury in the first half of the 1-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns, turning first to Eliezer Mayenda and then to Milan Aleksic.

Le Bris says that was not necessarily a sign of things to come, confirming that Watson is in contention to start at Norwich City on Tuesday night.