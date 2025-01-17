Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were held to a 0-0 draw against Burnley and missed two late penalties

Régis Le Bris has said that Sunderland must take confidence from the quality of their display against Burnley and move on from the disappointment of their two late missed penalties.

James Trafford twice denied Wilson Isidor from the spot in the closing stages at Turf Moor, while Eliezer Mayenda was also denied by a brilliant block by CJ Egan-Riley. Burnley dominated the early exchanges of the game and Anthony Patterson had to make one tremendous save from Jaidon Anthony, but it was otherwise a very close contest in which the Black Cats underlined their promotion credentials.

Le Bris said Isidor was disappointed be added that he had doubt that he had the character to bounce back.

"He's disappointed like the team but football is like that," Le Bris said.

"You can make mistakes but you have to learn from them. It's the best way to improve and grow. The team is still young and learning from experiences, this will be a big one for sure. I am sure he can put this behind him, 100%. You have to do it when you are a player with his talent and ambition. You have to deal with difficult experiences. The keeper made two good saves, they weren't poor penalties.

"We have to move on and take the positives," he added.

"It's a tough place to play. We struggled for the first 20 minutes because they were very good with short passes and long diagonals in behind. We were prepared for that but it's different when you face it on the pitch. After that we were more aggressive high up the pitch and started to dominate the game. We created chances, probably five or six big chances during the game. We can be disappointed we didn't score but we showed we can be consistent.

“We showed we can be very competitive. We are consistent, can create danger. We are not clinical, it's clear. If we were clinical we could have five, six, seven or eight points more. We are still in the bracket [automatic promotion] which wasn't expected at the start of the season."

Le Bris said he had no regrets over Isidor taking the second penalty but did say that it would be reviewed as a group.

"We are building our identity and model around responsibility," he said.

"They took responsibilities on the pitch and we have to respect that. You can fail and make a mistake, but we'll learn from this difficult experience. It's useful for the future."