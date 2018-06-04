Rennes offer update on the future of want-away Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri

Rennes have confirmed that they have offered a route out of the Stadium of Light for Wahbi Khazri - but he is yet to respond.

The Tunisian winger is keen to leave Sunderland after their relegation to League One and wants his future decided before he jets off to the World Cup.

And Rennes, where Khazri spent last season on loan, have confirmed that they have offered the winger a permanent deal.

Khazri, though, is still yet to respond to the Ligue 1 side who have suggested that they will move on to other targets if a response is not forthcoming.

His impressive performances during his temporary switch mean that the winger has attracted plenty of other attention, with Marseille and Lyon reportedly interested in the Sunderland man.

He netted 11 times as he helped the side to a fifth place finish, before an injury in April saw him miss the season run-in.

But now he has been urged to make a quick decision by Rennes president Olivier Letang who delivered Khazri an ultimatum.

Today, the ball is in hands of Wahbi," he told Le Parisien.

“He has an offer from the club, which for Rennes, is a very good offer.

“We are in competition with other clubs who are in a better financial position, but we cannot play around with our structure.

“And we need to know quickly if the player wants to be part of the project.

“For us it would be a professional mistake to only look at Wahbi Khazri."

While this suggests that Rennes have offered Khazri personal terms, it is understood that they are yet to agree a fee with Sunderland.

Reports over the weekend claimed Khazri's agent was trying to negotiate the player's exit on a free transfer, but new Sunderland owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven are determined to get a fee for a player with two years still left on his contract.