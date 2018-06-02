Revealed! How Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers influenced new Sunderland manager Jack Ross

Jack Ross has spoken of the big impact Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has had on his managerial career.

Ross guided St Mirren to the Scottish Championship last season before accepting the challenge of helping revive Sunderland’s fortunes.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers lifts the trophy after winning the William Hill Scottish Cup Final.

The 41-year-old Scot is a relative newcomer to the world of football management having only been a manager since December 2015, taking charge at Alloa Athletic before transforming St Mirren and leading them to the top flight in Scotland.

He earned plaudits after impressive cup displays against Rodgers’ Celtic with both clubs.

Ross has many admirers north of the border with new Sunderland owner Stewart Donald delighted to have secured his services.

For Ross, he has praised the impact and influence former Swansea City and Liverpool boss Rodgers – who guided the Hoops to the treble last season – has had on him in recent seasons.

Their relationship may come in handy for Sunderland this summer, with the Black Cats strongly credited with a loan interest in Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, who has previously played under Ross at St Mirren.

Ross said: “Some managers will tell you they have people who they turned to or looked at, but that wasn’t the case with me, I’ve never really had that.

“I’ve taken bits from here and there about leadership in general.

“But I’ve been very fortunate that since Brendan Rodgers came to Scotland he’s been very helpful in general.

“I’m lucky in that I’ve been able to see him when he’s been able to fit me in and when our Championship season had finished I saw him.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Ipswich and spoke to him about that and the next steps to take in my career.

“He’s been helpful and influential in giving me the encouragement to move forward.

“He’s someone who I am lucky in able to counsel when I can and he has had success in England and with Celtic too – as a young manager for me it’s a tremendous thing to have.”