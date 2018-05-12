Revealed: How the bookies think Sunderland will fare next season

How do you think Sunderland will perform next season?
The Black Cats may still be in a state of limbo, but the bookmakers’ odds make for positive reading.

Football League sponsors, Sky Bet, have released their odds ahead of the 2018/19 League One season, which will see Sunderland playing in the third tier for the first time since 1987/88.

And the Wearsiders have been installed as strong favourites for the title, with Sky Bet offering odds of 9/2 on a Black Cats championship.

Despite being favourites to win the league, Sunderland are second favourites behind Barnsley to win promotion at odds of 7/4.

Meanwhile you can also get odds of 16/1 for Sunderland to be relegated for a third successive season.

