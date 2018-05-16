Revealed! Key transfer dates for Sunderland's squad rebuild

Sunderland won't have to wait to make their move in the transfer market - with the EFL confirming the window is now open.

There is expected to be a flurry of incomings and outgoings at the Stadium of Light once Stewart Donald's takeover is approved, and the key dates for Sunderland's rebuild have now been revealed.

The transfer window is now open, with clubs having been able to complete domestic signings since May 7 - meaning Sunderland won't have to wait to dive into the market once their takeover is approved.

If Sunderland want to bring in any players from overseas, however, they will have to wait until June 9 when the international transfer window opens, as dictated by FIFA.

And the Black Cats will have to ensure all their business is completed by early August, with 2018/19 seeing the transfer window close early after EFL clubs voted in favour of the switch.

This move brought them in line with the Premier League and means that the top four tiers will all see their transfer windows close at 5pm on August 9.

Sunderland would be able to secure further signings after this deadline however, with free agent and short-term loan deals able to be completed up to August 31.

Players could also leave the club to any club whose transfer window remains open.

Key Transfer Dates

7 May - Transfer window opens for domestic transfers

9 May - Transfer window opens for international transfers

9 August - Transfer window closes

31 August - Deadline for short-term loan deals and free agents to be signed