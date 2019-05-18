Revealed: Sunderland and Charlton's odds for League One play-off final victory - with a slight favourite

Sunderland and Charlton are set to do battle in the League One play-off final - and the bookmakers have revealed their favourites.

The Black Cats and the Addicks battled past Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers respectively to seal their place at Wembley on Sunday, May 26.

And with the winner-takes-all showdown just over a week away, the bookmakers have offered their take on who will seal promotion to the Championship.

Charlton were the early favourites for the play-offs having ended the regular season in a rich vein of form.

But the bookmakers are backing Sunderland to seal victory next weekend, having installed the Black Cats as 4/5 favourites.

Charlton, however, are priced at 10/11 - meaning the bookies are expecting a closely-fought contest.