Revealed: Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton and Doncaster's odds to win the League One play-offs

Sunderland are all set to enter the League One play-offs - but who do the bookies think will secure promotion to the Championshp?

The Black Cats will face Portsmouth in their play-off semi-final, while Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers will do battle in the other tie.

And with all four sides having enjoyed some success during the regular league season, there seems little to separate the quartet as they eye promotion to the second tier.

Bookmakers, however, have offered their take on who will win the play-offs - with two standout favourites.

Both Portsmouth and Charlton are priced at 5/2 to win the play-offs, making them joint favourites.

Fifth-placed Sunderland are next in line with odds available of 13/5.

And Doncaster Rovers, who sealed the final spot in the top six ahead of Peterborough, are outsiders at 5/1.