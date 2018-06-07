REVEALED! The stats that show the extent of Sunderland’s Stadium of Light woes

Home form has haunted the Black Cats over recent years - and stats have now revealed the true extent of the issue.

New research has shown that no team has performed worse at home than Sunderland over the last ten years.

The data, compiled by Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk, analysed every home fixture for the current 92 Premier League and Football League teams since the start of the 2008/09 season.

And the stats showed that Sunderland have picked up less points than anyone else on home soil during that period.

The Black Cats have picked up an average of 1.15 points per game (ppg) at the Stadium of Light over the last decade - which is comfortably the worst in the country.

Indeed, Sunderland also have the poorest home goal difference of all current 92 League clubs having conceded 254 goals in 193 home games, leaving their goal difference at a miserable -34.

Such news will likely come as no surprise for Sunderland fans, who saw their side pick up just three home wins in the 2017/18 season having gone almost a year without a win on Wearside.

Such form is something that new Sunderland boss Jack Ross knows he will have to reverse - and he has prior history of doing so.

After taking over a struggling St Mirren side, Ross led the Buddies to 14 wins from their 18 home games as they romped to the title, scoring 37 goals in the process.

Now, he wants to turn the Stadium of Light into an intimidating place for opposition players to perform in.

“To be successful in any league, your home form has to be a cornerstone of that,” he said.

“It’s something that have you to get right.

“If we get that right, because of who we are, it will become hugely powerful and it will make it very difficult for teams who come here.

“You don’t want it to be enjoyable for teams, when the facilities are so good it can be for opposition teams, they look forward to it.

“So you want to make sure that when the game starts they don’t enjoy it, they’re smothered by it.

“It’s a challenge for us but certainly not an impossible one."

Other sides to have struggled at home in recent years include Yeovil Town (1.29ppg), Morecambe (1.32ppg), Oldham (1.33ppg) and Crystal Palace (1.35ppg).

At the other end of the scale, Manchester City have enjoyed the best home form over the last decade having picked up an average over 2.36ppg.