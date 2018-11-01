Revealed! This is Sunderland's most popular player according to shirt sales

Chris Maguire is Sunderland's most popular player - according to shirt sales at the club store this week.

Earning the title "The King" after starting all 15 of the Black Cats' League One fixtures, Maguire is a firm fans favourites following his summer move from Bury.

Maguire's five goals - including stunners against Burton Albion and Southend United - has fired the club to within three points of top spot with one in-hand.

Narrowly piping Josh Maja, 'Maguire 7' shirts are leading the way across both home and away kits - in both children and adult sizes.