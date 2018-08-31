Revealed! Why Hannover pulled out of a deal for AWOL Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji

Hannover 96 president Martin Kind has spoken out after his club's failed pursuit of Papy Djilobodji.

Djilobodji had been heavily linked with a move to the German giants, while reports in Germany earlier this week suggested that the club themselves were doing 'everything' they could to seal a deal for the Senegalese defender.

But Kind has now confirmed that a deal for the Sunderland man won't be happening, claiming that a variety of reasons led to them pulling out of the deal.

Hannover were also keen on a move for Norwich City defender Timm Klose, but were thought to be put off by his €3million asking price and will now turn their attentions to free agents.

And speaking after the club confirmed they had pulled out of the race for Djilobodji, Kind said: "It did not work out for a variety of reasons.

"If necessary, we use the free market"

Djilobodji remains AWOL from the Stadium of Light and is not being paid by the club after failing to report for pre-season training.

Fellow want-away Didier Ndong is in a similar situation, with the midfielder also seemingly set to stay at Sunderland after an exit failed to materialise.

Ndong has been linked with Torino, Leganes and Benfica over the summer - and a deal to the latter could still be completed, with the Portuguese window remaining open until September 21.