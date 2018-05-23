Scottish manager now odds-on for Sunderland job

There's a new odds-on favourite for the Sunderland job as Stewart Donald looks to appoint his first manager at the Stadium of Light.

As revealed at the weekend, Donald is considering a move for St Mirren boss Jack Ross who has enjoyed a successful year at the Buddies having led them to the Scottish Championship title as well as scooping the PFA Scottish Manager of the Year Award.

Ipswich Town were given permission to speak to Ross in recent weeks, but Sunderland remain interested in bringing the former Hartlepool man to the North East.

And now Ross' odds of have significantly shortened, with the Scot now odds on favourite at 10/11 to step into the hotseat at the Stadium of Light.

Michael Appleton (5/1), Paul Hurst (5/1) and Chris Coleman (6/1) have all been linked with the job in recent weeks, but it's Ross who the bookmakers seem to be backing.