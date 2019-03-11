Sheffield Wednesday plot summer swoop for Sunderland midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a summer move for Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole, according to reports.

The experienced midfielder has caught the eye after an impressive campaign at the heart of Sunderland's engine room, scoring five goals in 26 games this season so far.

The Sun claim Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is looking to be reunited with Cattermole this summer.

Bruce is reported to be 'looking into' a possible swap or loan deal for the 30-year-old former Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic midfielder.

Cattermole is one of the highest earners at the Stadium of Light and has previously spoken about his desire to stay at Sunderland and help return the club to former glories.

Hull City and Stoke City have previously been credited with an interest.

Speaking in October, Cattermole said: "I've been through that much but as long as you go to work each day and give your all, I can look in the mirror and sleep at night. I'll try and do the talking on the pitch, and you see the response from the fans there.

"I could have left the club in different circumstances but I decided I wanted to stay, I didn't want to go out on such a bad note after nine years."