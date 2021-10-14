Sheffield Wednesday without quartet ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash as Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle are given fines after League One draw
Sunderland are back in League One action this weekend when they travel to face Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium
Lee Johnson’s side secured their passage into the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy last night with victory over Manchester United’s U21’s.
Here, though, we round-up some of the things you might have missed from around League One today.
Owls missing quartet
Sheffield Wednesday will be without four first team players for their trip to AFC Wimbledon.
The Owls are currently ninth in League One just one point outside the play-off places after last weekend’s narrow win over Bolton Wanderers.
But Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed there will be a number of absentees for the trip to Plough Lane.
“We won’t be seeing Sam Huchinson, Lewis Gibson, Massimo Luongo or George Byers at the weekend, this game will be too soon for all of them,” he said.
“I wouldn’t want to give an absolute time on them, they are being monitored by the medical team. When we need to call upon them we will do but only when they’re ready.”
Imps and Pilgrims fined
Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle have been fined by the Football Association for failing to control their players.
Tension boiled over at Sincil Bank during their 2-2 draw in League One following a coming together between Argyle defender Brendan Galloway and Lincoln midfielder Lasse Sørensen which led a number of players from both side’s contesting the decision.
The Imps rescued a point via a late penalty but have now been fined £2,750 by the FA with the Pilgrims receiving a £2,500 fine.