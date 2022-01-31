Significant updates shared on THREE Sunderland head coach candidates

Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister also departed the League One club, who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The club stated that the process to appoint a new head coach would begin immediately and stated that a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching set-up will be communicated to supporters shortly.

However, speculation has gathered pace regarding Johnson’s potential long-term replacement at the Academy of Light.

Duncan Ferguson

Former Black Cats boss Mick McCarthy is said interested in the Sunderland vacancy and contact has been made with the club’s hierarchy.

That’s according to Mark Douglas, who is Northern Football Correspondent for the i newspaper.

It is understood that no contact has been made with bookies favourite Duncan Ferguson.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon – a journalist for The Sun – potential new Everton manager Frank Lampard wants Ferguson to remain in his management team if he takes the job at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon is thought to be extremely keen on the job and has put the word out to his friends in the media to express his interest.

Former Sunderland striker Ally McCoist had this to say on Lennon’s potential move to Wearside.

It would be great to see him back in, however, bizarre surroundings, absolutely bizarre.

"Where were they sitting, third? And Lee Johnson (is sacked), really strange.

"However, if Neil gets it, the very, very best to him as obviously, that's my old team."

