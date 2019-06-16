Supporters looking forward to the friendly between South Shields FC and Sunderland AFC can get their hands on early bird tickets, but only if they are season ticket holders.

On Monday, June 17 2019, season ticket holders for South Shields FC can secure the tickets by attending Mariners Park between 10.00am – 5.00pm or calling their ticketline on 0191 454 7800.

Due to the demand for the tickets, there is a maximum of two tickets per season ticket holder. The remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10.00am Tuesday June 18. Ticket are priced £6 for adults, £4 for students and over-65s, and £2 for under-16s.

July is looking like a busy month for the Mariners, fixtures ahead are:

Saturday July 13 2019 South Shields-Cleethorpes Town

Wednesday July 17 2019 South Shields-Huddersfield Town

Thursday July 18 2019 Boldon CA-South Shields

Tuesday July 23 2019 South Shields-York City

Saturday July 27 2019 Guiseley-South Shields

Tuesday July 30 2019 Hebburn Town-South Shields