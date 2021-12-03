South Shields swoop to sign former Sunderland defender

South Shields FC has signed defender Brandon Taylor on an initial month-long loan from Darlington, subject to FA and league clearance.

The former Sunderland prospect signed the paperwork to join the Mariners on Friday morning and is expected to be in contention to make his debut in the league fixture at Ashton United on Saturday.

Taylor has impressed Shields manager Graham Fenton with his performances on numerous occasions in recent seasons, most notably when lining up for Sunderland’s Under-23s.

The 22-year-old spent 12 years on the books of the Black Cats and appeared for the first-team in the Emirates FA Cup and EFL Trophy before his departure in the summer of 2021.

After signing for Darlington in August, his journey now takes him to 1st Cloud Arena and he has described his excitement at the move.

Taylor – able to play at right-back or centre-back – said: “I’m over the moon to be here.

“I know how big the club is and how big the fanbase is, and I’m also well aware about the ambition of the club and where it wants to go, which is very exciting.

“I’m really happy to be part of that now and just want to help the club get where it wants to be and deserves to be.

“This very much feels like the right place for me and as soon as I got the chance to come here I took it with both hands. I can’t wait to get started.”

Taylor was a team-mate of Jordan Hunter at Sunderland, and his fellow defender sung the praises of the club to the new arrival when he was considering the loan switch.

Ironically, Taylor made his senior Sunderland debut in the EFL Trophy in November 2018 when he came on as a substitute for Hunter.

Another debut is now in his sights as he readies himself for the challenge at Hurst Cross on Saturday and his new manager, Graham Fenton, is pleased to have him on board.

Fenton said: “We’ve been looking for defensive cover for quite a few weeks and when Brandon became available we jumped at the chance to bring him in.