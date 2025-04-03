Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How do Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion compare ahead of Saturday’s meeting of two Championship play-off contenders?

Sunderland face a major test of their Championship play-off credentials when they visit fellow top six contenders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

A lot has been made of the fact the Black Cats will face former manager Tony Mowbray after he was persuaded to return to the Hawthorns for a second spell in charge of Albion after Carlos Corberan was tempted away by an offer from La Liga club Valencia earlier in the season. However, the fact both sides remain firmly in the hunt for a play-off spot means the fixture will provide plenty of intrigue and anticipation ahead of Saturday afternoon.

As it stands, Sunderland are on the verge of securing a play-off spot after recent results fell in their favour - but the same can not be said of their hosts, who sit in the fourth and final play-off place and are level on points with Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

So can the key stats give us any indication of how Sunderland may fare at the Hawthorns this weekend? We take a look at how the two sides compared with stats provided by FootyStats.org.

Who is in better form ahead of West Brom v Sunderland?

Looking over the last five league games, it is Sunderland that are in stronger form ahead of the Hawthorns clash. The Black Cats have collected ten points from a possible 15 over that time after their defeat at Coventry City proved to be their only loss in their last five games. West Brom have also lost just one of their last five - but they have drawn three of the other four games, taking six points in the process.

However, it is the Baggies that narrowly hold the upper hand when it comes to their home form compared to Sunderland’s away form over their last five games. Tony Mowbray’s side have collected ten points in their last five fixtures at the Hawthorns - whereas Sunderland have won three and lost two of their last five games away from the Stadium of Light.

Who has the better record in the previous five meetings of West Brom and Sunderland?

Amad in action for Sunderland.

Since returning to the Championship in 2022, Sunderland have lost just one of their last five games against the Baggies. That loss came in December of the same year as Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike netted in a 2-1 Baggies win at the Stadium of Light after Amad Diallo had put Sunderland ahead from the penalty spot. Since then, the Black Cats have won three and drawn one of their previous four meetings, with the last clash coming with a goalless draw on Wearside in November.

Who has a better xG ahead of West Brom v Sunderland?

Expected goals (xG) seems to be one of the most popular statistics used when comparing sides and it is Sunderland who come out on top when it comes to both the defensive and attacking aspect of the game. Regis Le Bris’ men have an expected goals scored of 1.50 per game compared to the Baggies 1.36. When it comes to expected goals against, Sunderland are marginally better with their 1.20 sat just ahead of Albion’s 1.21.

Who has the greater attacking threat ahead of West Brom v Sunderland?

There is not too much difference between the two sides when it comes to their performance in the final third this season. The Baggies have a higher average shots per game with 12.74 compared to Sunderland’s 10.47 but it is Sunderland who have a better conversion rate with their 12% sat narrowly ahead of Albion’s 10%. Sunderland also have a higher average of shots on target per game (5.32 compared to 4.89) and take fewer shots to score a goal (8.29 compared to Albion’s 9.68).

Who has received more penalties this season ahead of West Brom v Sunderland?

This is a difficult one to discuss when it comes to Sunderland given their poor record from the spot this season. Remarkably, only Watford have been awarded more penalties than the Black Cats’ five spot kicks this season - although the Hornets remain perfect from 12 yards with seven successful conversions. Luke O’Nien’s missed penalty in Saturday’s home win against Millwall means Sunderland have now missed four of their five spot kicks, with Patrick Roberts’ effort in a 3-2 defeat at Plymouth Argyle in September the only exception in an otherwise horrendous record. West Brom are one of the only two Championship clubs to have been awarded a solitary penalty this season and that was converted by former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong in a 1-0 home win against Queens Park Rangers last month.