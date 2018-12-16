Stewart Donald calls on Sunderland fans as local group aim for Christmas number one

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald has called on supporters to back local group The Lake Poets - after a campaign was started to get them to the number one spot on iTunes in time for Christmas.

The group, led by Marty Longstaff, saw their song 'Shipyards' used as the title music to the Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die', which was released on the streaming service on Friday morning.

And it has become an instant hit, with supporters resonating with the music's lyrics that gloriously reflect the area's historic past and its shipbuilding heritage.

Indeed, the entire title sequence has been praised by fans as it offers a positive reflection of Wearside amid the disappointment found on the field during the documentary.

Such has been the song's popularity that a number of Black Cats' fans have begun a campaign to get the song to number one on the iTunes chart in time for Christmas.

The campaign has quickly gathered momentum and The Lake Poets have already climbed into the top 50 of the chart - overtaking a number of festive classics along the way.

As of Sunday afternoon, the hit had climbed to as high as number 13 in the chart - having featured well outside the top 100 earlier in the day.

With the song continuing to rise, Sunderland chief Stewart Donald has urged fans of the club to back the group

"Come on @SunderlandAFC fans. Our boy is now up to 64 when I just purchased a minute ago," tweeted Donald.

"Good to see a local talent moving up the chart - fully deserved."

The club's official Twitter account have also urged supporters to purchase the song as they aim to see one of their own hit top spot.

"The brilliant 'Shipyards' by @TheLakePoets, which features on the opening sequence of #SunderlandTilIDie on @NetflixUK, is up to 64 in the UK charts!," they tweeted, before encouraging supporters to listen to the song.

Other fans have started a campaign to get Longstaff to sign 'Shipyards' on the Stadium of Light pitch before the Black Cats welcome Bradford City on Boxing Day.