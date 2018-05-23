Stewart Donald gives update on when he will announce Jack Ross as Sunderland boss after St Mirren grant permission

Stewart Donald has revealed he hopes to announce Jack Ross as Sunderland's new manager by close of play on Thursday after being granted permission by St Mirren to speak to their No 1 choice.

The new Black Cats owner says he has agreed terms with the incoming boss as he looks to push through the appointment of Chris Coleman's successor.

St Mirren confirmed this evening that they have given Ross permission to speak to Sunderland after Donald agreed terms with the Buddies.

A statement said: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm we received a formal approach from Sunderland AFC this afternoon for permission to speak to our manager Jack Ross.

"After agreeing to our terms we have reluctantly given them permission to speak to Jack about their vacant managers position."

It means the 41-year-old is set to be unveiled as the club's new manager tomorrow.

In a tweet today, Donald said: "I said in the press conference we would hopefully have our man by the weekend.

"The update is we have agreed terms & as I said it is with the legals now.

"By close of play tomorrow I would hope to make an announcement. All on course."

As the Echo revealed on Sunday, Ross has been the new regime's top target for the post.

St Mirren offered him a new deal to stay after leading them to Championship success last season.

