Stewart Donald hopeful on Sunderland takeover as captain confirms he wants to stay on Wearside

Stewart Donald is hoping for a quick resolution to his Sunderland takeover after positive dialogue with the EFL.

Donald agreed a deal to front a consortium buying the club from Ellis Short two weeks ago and is currently going through the Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

There is no timeframe on the test, but it is standard for it to enter a third week and Donald has been encouraged by the process so far.

Responding to questions from fans on Twitter, Donald wrote: “It’s moving on. Lots to do but getting there now!

“I don’t know (when it will be ratified) but the EFL are responding quickly all the time and it seems to be moving on well. They are on it. Will have to see - fingers crossed won’t be too long before we all know.

“Things are moving on at pace behind the scenes. EFL are responding quickly so good on them. Hopefully be some news soon. Fingers crossed for a quick conclusion from here.”

Should Donald and his group be approved then one of their first decisions will be regarding four players out of contract come the end of June.

John O’Shea, Marc Wilson, Kazenga LuaLua and Billy Jones all see their current deals expire and, in an interview with the Irish Independent, O’Shea has confirmed, for the first time, that he hopes to stay on.

He said: “For the moment, my contract is up in June and I want to continue playing for another season.

“Where it will be, we will have to wait and see, and we will see what happens with things at Sunderland, but, yes, I would like to stay.

“There are so many good people at the club, great supporters, amazing travelling support who always turn up in great numbers away from home, no matter how things are going.

“It’s a great club, a big club and it has been a tough few seasons for all of us, with change after change after change after change.

“The club now have a chance to really get back to core values, re-group and really go again. Hopefully things can start happening soon, because there is a danger of getting left behind.”