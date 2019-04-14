Stewart Donald reveals details of Sunderland's pre-season plans - including a tour

Stewart Donald has confirmed Sunderland are going on a tour as part of their pre-season plans, with two games lined up.

The Sunderland owner has also confirmed that there is set to be a friendly at the Stadium of Light as well as games on the road as part of Jack Ross’ plans.

Last summer the Sunderland squad took part in friendlies at Darlington, Hartlepool United, Grimsby Town and St Mirren plus an abandoned friendly against Middlesbrough following a huge storm.

Jack Ross also took the players on a week-long training camp to Portugal last summer but they didn't play any games, instead it was a chance for the new boss to bond with his new squad.

Listen to the full interview here:

Pre-season plans are always eagerly anticipated by supporters with exact details of this summer's tour location and opposition yet to be revealed.

Donald told the Roker Rapport podcast: “We are going to have one home pre-season friendly, I believe, a couple away and a tour.

“We are pretty much finalised on 80 per cent of that, we have organised the tour, it just needs to be announced, I think we were just finalising some opposition.

“Last summer the pre-season going away was good but there was no games for the fans to go and watch.

“It is a great way to bond, a great feeling to get away and follow your team in Spain or Portugal or wherever it is.

“We wanted two games, going away again for the same period of time. That is pretty much done and will be announced in the very near future.”

Donald added: “One thing I was asked if we could just try and let the fans know somehow before the tour operators, where we were going.

“The fans told me that as soon as our pre-season tours are announced, the prices for everything then go up!

“We are looking if we can give everybody the nod and the wink to book hotels and flights before the mickey gets taken out of them over the pricing because they know suddenly there are 500, 1,000 or 2,000 Sunderland fans descending on an area!”