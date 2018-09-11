Stewart Donald's message to Sunderland fans as Coventry away allocation rises to almost 4,000

Stewart Donald hopes Sunderland are backed by a "sea of red and white" at Coventry City after the club's away allocation increased to nearly 4,000.

The Black Cats faithful have unsurprisingly travelled in numbers so far this season, and the clash at the Ricoh Arena could see Sunderland's biggest away following of the season.

Donald wants Sunderland fans to pack out the away end at the Ricoh Arena

Sunderland were initially given 1,903 tickets but now a further 2,000 has been passed on to the Wearside club, which Donald hopes will turn the away into a 'sea of red and white'.

Donald, issuing the message from his Twitter account wants to make the game a 'special one' against two of League One's biggest clubs.

"Cannot wait for this one," tweeted Donald.

"If you can make the game please try.

"We can turn this one into a sea of red and white and it could make all the difference. Let’s make this a special one."

Jack Ross' men face Burton Albion and Rochdale before travelling to Coventry on Saturday, September 29 with the contest being shown live on Sky Sports in a 12:30pm kick-off.