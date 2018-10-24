Stewart Donalds sends THIS message to 'very, very special' Sunderland fans after Doncaster win

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has once again praised Sunderland's 'very, very special' fans following last night's victory over Doncaster.

Around 4,000 away supporters were in attendance as Sunderland won 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium, courtesy of Chris Maguire's 47th-minute winner

The win was Sunderland's third in a row in the league, and kept up the pressure on their promotion rivals.

Donald was in attendance and socialised with fans during the League One fixture.

After the match Donald tweeted: "Absolutely. Fantastic from start to finish. What a noise and what a togetherness!! 3 away wins on the bounce is a great effort in any League. Players and fans giving 100 percent - very very special fans."

Sunderland have sold their full allocation for every away game this season, and have also sold out for next month's trip to Plymouth.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald.

The Black Cats have also received more tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy game at Morcambe, after selling their initial allocation.