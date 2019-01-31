Sunderland AFC deadline day LIVE: Late push for striker after signing Spurs youngster Sunderland AFC are facing a busy deadline day with up to two strikers needed before 11pm. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Sunderland are desperate to sign two new strikers before tonight's 11pm deadline – and with one already in, the second is set to go to the wire. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC transfer news. League One deadline day transfers: £400k Sunderland bid rejected | Blackpool in talks with Liverpool ace | Portsmouth sign ex-Premier League forward