Sunderland AFC news: Barnsley on a 'downer' as Portsmouth chief reveals stunning move

Sunderland are set to battle Barnsley and Portsmouth for promotion from League One - with the Black Cats' destiny remaining in their own hands.

Jack Ross' side sit fourth in the third tier but, with three games in hand on Barnsley and only a six point gap separating the pair, seem to be in the driving seat ahead of some crucial fixtures.

And midfielder Alex Mowatt admits that the Tykes are on something of a 'downer' after their 2-2 draw with Coventry City at the weekend.

However, he believes that Daniel Stendel's side can still make life 'difficult' for Sunderland and Pompey during the final month of the season.

“I think there was a bit of a downer after the game, but we have got to take the positives out of it,” he admitted, speaking to the Sheffield Star.

“We have got to go again next Saturday, we have got to keep fighting, there are six games to go and they are six massive games.

“We want to get as many points as we can for when they have to chase us down, but it is still a point.

"I thought we were lucky to win the game at Walsall, so it is a point in the right direction and they still have to catch us."

In an interview with Barnsley's official website, Mowatt added: "Sunderland and Portsmouth have still got to catch us and the more points we can put on the board the more difficult we make it for them.”

Meanwhile, Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin has revealed a stunning gesture made by Sunderland fans after defeat at Wembley.

Fans of the Black Cats, staying at the Hilton next to Wembley, bought the Pompey contingent drinks to celebrate their triumph - a move which saw Catlin left gushing with praise.

“It was absolutely brilliant, they kept wanting to buy us drinks, congratulating us," he said.

"What a lovely gesture that was.

“The same goes for those in charge of the club and Jack Ross and his backroom staff, fantastic people.Sunderland is a really, really great club from top to bottom.

“To a degree, I think that made the victory that much more special, they are one of the big clubs in the country. And, inside Wembley, it was a great achievement to beat them.”