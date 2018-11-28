Sunderland AFC news: Cats eye swoop for experienced international plus Duncan Watmore comeback hint

The latest news from Sunderland AFC
The latest news from Sunderland AFC

With the January transfer window growing ever closer, Sunderland are starting to be linked with transfer swoops.

And recent reports have linked them with a swoop for an experienced international - who could be available on a free transfer.

HITC Sport claim that former Newcastle United and Burnley defender David Edgar, who has over 40 caps for Canada, could be set for a trial spell at the Academy of Light.

The vastly experienced 31-year-old has recently left MLS side Ottawa Fury and is eyeing up a return to England.

And it seems Sunderland could be a possibility, with manager Jack Ross refusing to rule out a move for the centre back following the victory over Barnsley.

Ross also hinted at a possible first team return date for Duncan Watmore, who stepped-up his recovery in the under-23's defeat to Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

The Sunderland boss suggested that the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Macclesfield Town on December 4 could see the pacy forward return to the Stadium of Light.

He's getting ever-closer," Ross said.

"I know people are waiting for him to come back but we have been really patient with him and he is in a really good place because of that.

"We'll have another conversation now in the wake of the Middlesbrough game and see where he goes from there – obviously we have the Checkatrade Trophy game coming up, and there's another U23 game the week after that."