Sunderland AFC news: Chairman 'wont sell' winger to Black Cats as defender issues heartfelt farewell

Peterborough United chairman Darren MacAnthony says he NOT will sanction an exit for Sunderland-linked Marcus Maddison this summer.

The Posh chief took aim at Jack Ross after the Black Cats boss was said to have questioned Maddison's reputation to counterpart Darren Ferguson.

It was his "nonsense" reputation that put the Wearsiders off swooping for the winger last summer - according to MacAnthony -who reportedly had a £2.5million release clause.

“At the end of the season, when we were playing big clubs, there were certain managers who would say to Darren – Jack Ross [is one]," MacAnthony told BBC Cambridgeshire.

“He said ‘what a player he is, we tried to sign him in the summer and heard all the nonsense about his reputation.’

“And Darren just said to him, ‘what reputation? I’ve managed him twice and never had a problem with him.’

“Unfortunately with Marcus, you’ve got previous managers who have liked to badmouth him and talk about this and talk about that.

"Marcus Maddison has always been a complex character off the field, but it never affected his work ethic at the club.

“It’s never affected his performances in training or on the field, and that’s what you should be judged on as a player.”

Interest in Maddison is expected to be high once again this summer, with the forward having just one year remaining on his contract.

But MacAnthony is insistent that the former Newcastle United youngster will stay at the Weston Homes Stadium,

He added: "This isn’t a sales pitch, we aren’t selling Marcus Maddison. I don’t care if he only has a year left.”

Meanwhile, Lamine Kone has issued a heartfelt message to Sunderland fans following his permanent transfer to Strasbourg.

The defender, who joined the Black Cats in 2016, left the club last week after impressing on loan at the Ligue 1 side.

Posting on his Instagram account, Kone wrote: “Very happy to sign for 2 seasons with Strasbourg. Looking forward to discover the European competition with the blue jersey.

“I want to thank Sunderland through this message.

“It was not perfect during those years, but I was proud to wear this Red and White jersey, proud to have helped the club to stay one more season in the Premier League.

"I will only keep the good moments and for that I thank the club, the employees and especially the fans. Thank you for your welcome.

"Happy holidays everyone and see you soon on the pitch. @sunderlandafcofficial”